Missouri Western State University has reported a 4% increase in new student enrollment, raising optimism for the future. 

More than 4,500 students are enrolled for the fall 2022 semester that began on Aug. 29, helping to generate $30.25 million in operating revenues, up from a little under $28.87 million at this time last year when enrollment was 4,395.

