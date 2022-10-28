Missouri Western State University has reported a 4% increase in new student enrollment, raising optimism for the future.
More than 4,500 students are enrolled for the fall 2022 semester that began on Aug. 29, helping to generate $30.25 million in operating revenues, up from a little under $28.87 million at this time last year when enrollment was 4,395.
Headcount is not everything, and a decrease for the spring semester is likely as non-degree-seeking students complete their studies and freshmen drop out. By spring 2022, enrollment had decreased to 3,509, with just 71% of freshmen staying the course to that point, a factor likely to recur for spring 2023.
During this time, state legislative appropriations — which are not factored as part of operating revenues, or the money the university generates locally — have increased by about $2 million.
"The evidence is piling that we are moving Missouri Western forward with a clear direction and a sure purpose," University President Elizabeth Kennedy said on Thursday during her presentation to the college's Board of Governors.
Student tuition and fees alone, which represent the lion's share of operating revenues, decreased to just under $21.39 million from just under $21.53 million in 2021. Tuition and fee revenues exceeded $25 million in the year before when higher education institutions across the country enjoyed a temporary windfall of new students amid the COVID-19 economic downturn. The small difference between 2022 and 2021 tuition and fee revenues likely means that the windfall has come and gone.
"We're still sliding," Vice President Darrell Morrison, chief financial officer, told the Board of Governors. "We basically held our own from last year."
The bottom line indicator of the university's health lies in its net position, which represents the value of its revenues and assets against its expenses and liabilities. This figure has improved to a little less than $35.15 million, up from more than $23.21 million from the year before and $16.19 million in 2020. The collapse in the net position to less than $20 million down from more than double that amount indicates the financial thin ice the university found itself standing on in the 2019-2020 academic year. That it is now at $35.15 million this year, versus $40.33 million in 2017, indicates long-term recovery for the institution is still underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.