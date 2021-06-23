Preliminary data shows Missouri Western State University is on track to meet, and possibly exceed, last year's benchmark for new students.
Dr. Melissa Mace, vice president for enrollment management, explained on Wednesday to the Board of Governors how, to date, 602 students have attended Griffon Orientation (GO) and 603 have "committed" to enrollment. This does not mean they will definitively be enrolled when classes commence Monday, Aug. 30, and they have not necessarily paid any tuition or fees.
The fall 2020 campus census showed a total of 4,902 students, of whom 690 were new. Given how much time remains, Mace said, the university is on track to beat that number. And Western officials keenly feel a need for growth: The headcount against fall 2019 was down nearly 9.5% last year, in an academic term where most area colleges and universities saw enrollment increases.
The university is striving to expand its options for study after spring 2020 saw nearly a quarter of academic positions laid off, scheduled for a gradual phase-out or consolidation into other roles. However, Dr. Doug Davenport, university provost, explained it is doing so with deliberate caution, to forever avoid another situation in which the university finds it has too many academic programs to support.
Examples of progress include a coming Masters of Art in teaching program, designed to train students to certify as Missouri educators when they have previously had little or no formal training for the classroom. According to Davenport, a young man from New York who majored in biology at the baccalaureate level is the first committed student for this program. The Missouri Western MBA program recently marked a 100th graduate in business leadership.
This story will be updated.
