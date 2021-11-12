Missouri Western State University says it has decided to again require all persons within indoor public spaces to wear a face covering, effective Monday.
A panel on campus COVID-19 emergency response made the decision Friday, a spokesperson announced via email, in light of rising rates of disease in the community and the impending height of the seasonal cold and flu season. Western had hoped to indefinitely end its mandate and acted to that effect last month. It is now likely to maintain an indoor requirement to wear masks through the December end of the fall semester, the announcement said.
“As we indicated last month, the COVID-19 response team meets regularly to review the data on the number of cases on campus as well as community case numbers, positivity rates and hospitalization rates,” spokesman Kent Heier said. “We have seen increases in all of these indicators in recent weeks leading us to reinstate the mask policy.”
According to Buchanan County COVID-19 data, local cases of the virus spiked to 60 per day on Nov. 8, after remaining well below 50 per day for the last month. Just under 36% of residents have completed a pandemic vaccination protocol, in which either one or two shots have been administered. Booster vaccines are now generally available to those who last received a shot more than six months ago, but are not factored in to that completion percentage.
