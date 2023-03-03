Missouri Western hosts criminal justice career examination

Students from Central High School participate in a simulation using fake blood Friday at Missouri Western State University's Wilson Hall. The students were learning about careers in criminal justice, legal studies and social work. 

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

High school students got a taste of what a career in criminal justice and the legal field looks like at a special event Friday at Missouri Western State University.

The school's Department of Criminal Justice and Legal Studies and Social Work program hosted a career exploration event in partnership with students from the St. Joseph School District.  The program consisted of several presentations and 45-minute sessions in the crime scene lab, simulator lab and interview interrogation room

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.