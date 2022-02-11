The local chapter of Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Missouri Western State University won’t be allowed to operate until at least all of its current members have graduated, after an inquiry into allegations of hazing.
The allegations, which have not been described, indicate “risk management violations” in the eyes of the Phi Delta Theta General Council, a five-member oversight board based in Oxford, Ohio. According to Missouri Western officials, earlier this month the council suspended the charter of the Missouri Western group, which is equivalent to disbanding a chapter. Up until now, the group on the St. Joseph campus has been known as Missouri Eta.
The national website, www.phideltatheta.org, has removed Missouri Western from the list of campuses where there is a Phi Delta Theta presence. What violations exactly occurred, when and involving whom are all questions with no answer as yet. University officials said there will be no further comment beyond the statement it issued on Friday.
“As a student-centered learning community, the safety and wellbeing of our students is of the utmost importance,” the university said in a statement. “Hazing and other behaviors that place our students at risk are not tolerated at Missouri Western.”
Hazing would also be a violation of the Missouri Western Student Code of Conduct, the officials noted, and so the university conducted a separate internal review. Consequently, the Missouri Eta chapter has been deactivated as a student organization.
“Participating in organizations on campus is an integral part of the higher education experience,” university officials said in a statement. “It is the university’s intent to advocate for change and to continue to educate organizations against hazing and other harmful behaviors.”
Members of the chapter itself did not respond to phone and email inquiries. The national office did not directly respond to a request for comment, instead sending information via Missouri Western.
“While much progress has been made, one of the most damaging instruments to the fraternity system is the employment of a program of education which includes hazing,” the fraternity said in a recent document defining its mission. “This unproductive, ridiculous and hazardous custom has no rightful place in the fraternity system.”
