A Missouri Western football alumnus who has studied engineering technology as well as sports and fitness management through to the graduate level has realized his dream of leadership in Griffon competitive video gaming.
Luke Theis, to date serving in an interim leadership role, has been named permanent director and head coach of MWSU esports. While he has been in charge over the past fall, Theis led teams to competitive success in games such as Overwatch, League of Legends and Fortnite. The program is based at the large Griffon Esports Arena located in the Blum Union on campus, home to dozens of high-end machines all students are free to use.
“I am beyond excited to continue the work we started with the esports program,” Theis said, as quoted in a news release. “In 2015, when I stepped on campus as a student, I hoped one day Missouri Western would have an esports program. Never would I have thought I would be in this position today. I am honored to provide students an opportunity to pursue their passion of gaming and assist them on the journey to get their degree.”
The university launched its esports program in fall 2020 and has since added an esports concentration to its major program in recreation sports management. Theis succeeds inaugural director Christian Konczal.
