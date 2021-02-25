The Missouri Western State University Board of Governors voted unanimously on Thursday to name their next and sixth president.
Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy Missouri Western’s sixth president was chosen by the board. Kennedy formerly served as Missouri Western’s vice provost.
“I and other members of the Board have been very impressed with Dr. Kennedy’s capable and steady leadership during this very challenging time,” said Lee Tieman, Board of Governors chair. “Our Board received substantial input from students, alumni, faculty, staff and the community regarding adding stability and direction to the leadership of the University.
"We believe this is a tremendous step forward in addressing those objectives. While considering all options available to lead this outstanding institution, we came to the unanimous conclusion that the best leader for us already occupied the position.”
Prior to her tenure at Western, Kennedy served as the dean of the College and Applied Science and Technology and interim dean of the College of Health Professions at the University of Akron located in the Cleveland, Ohio, metropolitan area.
“Missouri Western is moving forward with sure direction and clear purpose, and I’m honored and humbled to be a part of that,” Dr. Kennedy said. “I believe there is much hope in the future of Missouri Western, and I am very confident and excited about what that will mean for us.”
The university has scheduled a formal presentation event for Dr. Kennedy on Friday morning. She has been serving since Aug. 3, 2020, after the departure of Matthew J. Wilson, who had been in office since July 2019. Wilson, who had served with Kennedy at the University of Akron, departed last summer to take a new position overseas.