Missouri Western State University has identified its next provost and vice president of academic affairs after a national search process.
Laura K. Reynolds, currently serving as a dean at USC-Upstate in Valley Falls, South Carolina, will take office as the second-highest-ranking administrator on St. Joseph's campus in July 2022. Reynolds is an alumna of Michigan State University and did post-graduate studies at the University of South Carolina and Midwestern State University. Her Ph.D. from USC is in educational psychology and research.
Reynolds succeeds Marc Manganaro, who was named interim provost last summer after Doug Davenport retired.
"I am honored to be joining Missouri Western and am excited to contribute to the impact it has on the lives of students as well as the region and state," Reynolds said, as quoted in a news release.
