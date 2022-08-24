Brooke Tjernlund, second from right, speaks with University President Elizabeth Kennedy on Wednesday during Missouri Western State University Move-In Day at Scanlon Hall. Tjernlund came with her parents David and Shannon Tjernlund.
Brooke Tjernlund, second from right, speaks with University President Elizabeth Kennedy on Wednesday during Missouri Western State University Move-In Day at Scanlon Hall. Tjernlund came with her parents David and Shannon Tjernlund.
Out with the Chiefs, in with the Griffons, as things tend to go in late August.
Training camp's conclusion sets up a frenetic pace of preparations that culminated on Wednesday with the welcoming of new students to the residence halls for the Missouri Western State University Move-in Day. Students from across the country and overseas flowed into Scanlon Hall, the freshman dormitory, as what will be the Class of 2026 looks to be the largest of the last five years.
"This year I just want to get everything done early if not on time, and I really want to have a good time with all the students," said Aminah Zalzala, a sophomore studying psychology from Kansas City, Missouri. "I think this year is going to be really fun."
University President Elizabeth Kennedy greeted the students as they arrived, offering her assistance and advice. Kennedy recalled her own bittersweet moment as a mother in years past when she dropped her son off for undergraduate studies for the first time. Parents are surely coming to terms with what will be for many of them a first-time separation from their child over an extended period.
"We take very good care of all of our students," Kennedy said. "We make sure that they are supported and nurtured and given an environment in which they can develop and thrive and achieve their aspirations."
Beverly Hooper, a new freshman from Hannibal, Missouri, who is the first person in her immediate family to go to college, said the university's theme for the incoming freshmen, "the Class of Enthusiasm," resonates well with her. She has prepared exhaustively for the nursing program, taking as many dual-enrollment collegiate credit hours as possible when she was still in high school. It was critical to find an affordable campus that has a respected program and which invests resources in it to sustain that success, Hooper said.
But the challenges of study are not quite here yet, as classes commence on Monday. For now, Hooper said, she's just ready to settle in.
"I'm excited because I love decorating things," she said. "So, I'm excited to be able to decorate my dorm room and be able to get to know my suitemates and my roommates better."
Zalzala said she intends to make the most of the year through her leadership in the MWSU Black Student Union, holding a number of gatherings on campus and in the community in the months to come. To create a successful experience at Missouri Western, she said, students must strengthen their connections with the broader community of St. Joseph.
"We push for it to be that way," she said. "For the college to, like, make the time for everybody to want to come here and have fun and get your education and things like that. So I would say that's probably the difference is, we're trying to get it to that point."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.