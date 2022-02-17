Despite increased costs tied to U.S. inflation, as well as the availability of skilled workers and supplies, Missouri Western leaders conveyed confidence Thursday in the university's fiscal stability.
The university's net position — a baseline measure of assets minus liabilities — has decreased 7.13% over the last 12 months but remains healthy at $9.17 million. Another benchmark, cash on hand, has increased to more than $16 million from just under $12.6 million last year. The coffers had nearly $17.3 million before the financial crisis began in earnest in spring 2020. Missouri Western considers the causes of that crisis to be 10 years in the making as investments broadly occurred beyond its capacity to support them.
"As you guys know, I wasn't part of the board when all of this happened," said Lisa Norton, a member of the Board of Governors, in a meeting on Thursday. "I think it's really important to have some of that history when I try to make a decision on the path forward."
The message on offer to Norton and the rest of the Board of Governors finance committee rested on the strong possibility that the progress which has been made will allow the board to formally end a state of financial emergency in effect since early 2020. When that will happen is to be determined, but it could be as early as Feb. 24, the next bi-monthly meeting of the full board.
Rick Ebersold, Board of Governors chairman, echoed colleagues' votes of confidence but said any decision to end the state of emergency must be taken with prudence.
"I want to be sure that we cautiously do that because, in my opinion, the worst thing for this university would be to come out of financial distress and then something, a year or two down the road, forces us back into it," he said. "I think in that event, we're done for. So, we have to be cautious. We have to be sure."
Elizabeth Kennedy, university president, spoke to two realities:
1) If the state of emergency can be put to bed, university leaders can turn to the future and stop expending as much energy on cleaning up the past. The university has been busy making overdue investments, such as in deferred maintenance, HVAC upgrades, parking resurfacing and residence hall renovations. That's what her administration wants to be doing all of the time, trusting that students will flock to campus if life there is made better for them.
2) The state of emergency, the powers it granted to Missouri Western executives, the harsh decisions that had to be made — in which dozens of staff and faculty lost their jobs — all of it took place through a careful, coordinated effort among several stakeholders. The formal end of the crisis must be no different. Kennedy, who took office as president in the middle of the crisis, did not set a specific deadline.
"I think it's imminent, but first, we want to make sure that our case is solid," Kennedy said.
