Missouri Western State University has at last set aside the state of affairs which in recent years has represented a dire threat to the future of the institution.
All six voting members of the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors voted Wednesday to end the declaration of financial emergency in effect since February 2020. Effective immediately, campus leaders thereby shelved the powers exercised in that year to slash costs. MWSU held a special meeting for the governors — volunteer overseers who are appointed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson — to consider a committee advisory vote on the end of the state of emergency, which took place on earlier Wednesday.
"We have deployed the critical actions necessary to not only survive in a state of financial emergency, but also to thrive well into the future," she told the board. "We have learned that we cannot cut our way to prosperity. We must find new opportunities for growth ... Now, governors. Now is the time."
VP Morrison's salary was increased bu 28% in 2020, what fiscal emergency?
