With just more than a week before the start of the fall semester, Missouri Western State University is taking every step to cast a wide student net.
Melissa Mace, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management, told Missouri Western's Board of Governors Thursday how efforts will continue through Friday, Sept. 3, the add or drop deadline for fall classes. Mace said she hopes many will attend a walk-in registration from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Eder Hall on campus. About 75 students registered as walk-ins for fall 2020.
The university will not know its fall 2021 enrollment until its first-day headcount Monday, Aug. 30, and a subsequent complete census. However, Mace said about 750 new freshmen have enrolled already or are on the track. The university had about 4,900 students at the time of its fall 2020 census, of whom about 690 were new.
"While we don't yet know how close we will get to our goals, the entire admissions team did everything I asked them to do," Mace said. "I pushed them all very hard, and they embraced the challenge with perseverance and grace."
For the 10-county area, Missouri Western serves, recruits seem to be slightly up, based on graphics Mace shared with the board.
The top source for students is, as may be expected, Buchanan County. About 225 new local freshmen are on track to start classes Aug. 30, compared to about 200 at this time last year. Jackson County, primarily those from Kansas City, Missouri, is the second-biggest contributor, with about 55 students coming this way so far, compared to 53 in 2020.
A couple dozen students are each stemming from Andrew, Clay, Platte, DeKalb and Clinton counties. Among those, Clay and Platte counties are currently forecast to send fewer freshmen than they did in 2020. Slight improvements are noted elsewhere.
In response to a question from board member Lee Tieman, Mace said she believes last year's number of walk-in registrations will be exceeded at the Aug. 24 event.
"Your department's doing things that we've tasked you with, and you are running and making real progress with that," Tieman said.
Tieman asked about Mace's rationale for being optimistic about the walk-in event, and Mace explained that it is common for a student to believe they are registered — and have completed all the steps they need to be in class — only to find out at the last minute they are not. Therefore, it's just a matter of event promotion, and that has been done well.
"I anticipate that we will exceed that number (75) based on everything that we have done to get the word about walk-in registration," she said. "I look forward to seeing how the day goes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.