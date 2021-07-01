The process of turning a campus in financial crisis into a stable institution with swelling coffers has been quite a journey.
Missouri Western State University chief financial officer Darrell Morrison is keen to regard as a team effort what has been a shift in the campus' cash position, from about $10 million and falling in summer 2019, to a growing balance today of nearly $16 million.
"The fact that we are $5.7 million better off now than when I took this job, I'll take it," the vice president of finance and administration said. "That's cash in the bank ... And it's not me, it is campus-wide. We have dug our heels in together and worked on this, OK? And we are making a difference."
Morrison's comments came at a meeting of the oversight Board of Governors at the tail end of June. In terms of dollars and cents, this serves as one of the more important events on the university's calendar, as the fiscal year turned over July 1. For the board's benefit, administrators prepare dozens of pages of data and spend hours presenting and answering questions in the open meeting.
Bob Wollenman, appointed to the Board of Governors in December 2020 by Gov. Mike Parson, has had extended involvement with the MWSU Foundation. The foundation exists to fund student scholarships, special projects and events on campus, and to grow a sort of nonprofit Griffon nest egg for the university. It reported $52.8 million in net assets for FY 2020, losing $1.3 million against the previous year after a previous decade of persistent growth.
A key factor in this was emergency assistance given during Missouri Western's financial crisis. Wollenman wanted to know, how much would that continue to be necessary? Not much, Morrison responded.
"My proposal is and will continue to be as the CFO of the university that the foundation pay their own salaries and benefits," he said. "That's the model that I'm accustomed to."
Morrison went on to add that the largest ask affecting the foundation this year shall be for the funding of the Alumni Relations Office, at a cost of roughly $100,000 per year. Unlike the salaries and benefits, that cost is not normal, he said. The university usually pays for it out of its own budget. But this will be a time-limited situation, Morrison explained, and won't tax the foundation's resources for long.
"That allows me to go back to the people that were asking me, 'How much more is the foundation going to prop up the university?' And I assured them, that it is not going to," Wollenman said.
Morrison affirmed this sentiment.
"I would say that to 'prop us up' going forward, the number will be 'zero.' But I will tell you, I fully expect the foundation to contribute and help move the university forward ... It really helped us get through a tough time."
