Dozens gathered Friday to honor the accomplishments of a nascent local mission to help disadvantaged women and heal the harms of substance addiction.

Missouri Western State University, which has made available its Kit Bond Science & Technology Incubator laboratories to help the Sisters of Solace create various products for charitable revenue, welcomed group leaders and several contributors, among them Jordan Korell. The MWSU senior is motivated to work with SOS based on what she described as previous struggles in her own life.

"As someone who has used, who has known addiction in my own life, in my friends and in others, if you're growing up naïve to the powers of drugs, addiction, abuse ... if you're not immersed with it, it can be hard to relate," Korell said. "But I think it's something you have to identity: You're a human, and so am I. Our struggles make us each unique."

SOS is geared toward the long-term support of women who have become unable to support themselves and/or have no secure place to stay because of the consequences of addiction.

It accepts donations and the products it offers for sale, such as candles, artwork and decorative emblems, contribute to funds such as one which offers financial support to women who complete a 1-2 year program to get clean and begin to rebuild their lives. According to the group's webite, the monies can be put toward rent or the purchase of a vehicle, among other beneficial investments.

The group is led by executive director Stacy Kerns, board chair Elishia Carrillo and is represented by director of communications Melanie Francis, who herself has adopted two children who could no longer remain with their birth families because of the scourge of addiction.

"Yes, it's a very personal ministry for me," Francis said. "It is a huge, complex issue. With Sisters of Solace, we chose to help with the point of when a woman survivor of trauma and addiction, who has no place to call home, comes out to us. We're there, to meet her and move forward with her in community."

The group started in the basement of St. Patrick Catholic Church, which housed the church convent in decades past since its founding in 1873. The mission quickly outgrew the church's capacity to support it, Kerns said, and so she reached out to Dr. Gary Clapp, director of the Kit Bond Incubator. Friday's celebratory event marks the progress that has been made more than a year later.

"Now, our sisters come to work here, they make very high quality products, they learn some skills, they earn an income," she said. "And that's what this is really all about, to create employment opportunities, to rebuild futures. Our expectation is that they will leave us, and go on to live healthy lives."

To learn more, visit www.sosstjoe.org.