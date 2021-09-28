Missouri Western State University reported a slight gain against one fall 2020 figure, but progress and setbacks come hand in hand.
Each year, the campus must conduct a survey of its students for government use, in particular, for a U.S. Department of Education file that policymakers of all kinds rely on when they decide how to account for the needs of a given campus. A 2020 census counted about 4,900 students. The on-time 2021 census has counted 4,395 students, according to Melissa Mace, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management.
In the big picture, that means a roughly 500-student loss will be reflected. But for this particular moment, the count is up 1.74% against exactly 12 months ago.
"These are challenging times, so it’s good to see a slight bump in our overall enrollment numbers compared to where we were a year ago at this time,” said Elizabeth Kennedy, the university's president. “We’re pleased to see this growth in our student population.”
A loss in enrollment can be tied to several factors. In one sense, this has been a constant, steady process. Ten years ago, the fall 2011 census reflected a student population of more than 6,100. If current trends continue, by the end of this academic year, the university will have lost a third of its student population in 10 years.
Kent Heier, assistant director of communications and marketing, said this loss should be comprehended in the context of how higher education campuses nationwide are losing students. It is an ironic rule of thumb in higher education that economic malaise is a collegiate opportunity.
A thinner-than-normal job market means people are more inclined to enroll somewhere, either to continue their education or re-train for a higher-demand field. Here's the thing: Aside from March and April of 2020, job growth has hardly been slow.
"During that time, the economy's been pretty good," Heier said. "That's a significant factor."
Mace takes personal ownership of trying to boost student numbers, to the point where she signs each letter of acceptance the university issues, leaving a handwritten note of welcome where appropriate. For an open-access university, where everybody with high school or equivalent-level education typically gets in, that's a lot of letters.
Mace said she places great pride in this process and her worn-out writing hand because she firmly believes Western will start growing. She started her job with the fall 2021 recruitment process halfway over. It has been a matter of paddling upstream, and keeping the faith, ever since.
Perhaps that is justified. Already, she said, there are indications that the fall 2022 freshman class is in a position to grow by more than 90%.
"We're just right there with everything that we need to be doing in order to share the story of Missouri Western with our prospective students and families," Mace said. "And because of that, we are seeing early indicators of growth."
Please explain the "growth" part of this story, confusing article.
