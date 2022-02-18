The indoor requirement to wear a face covering on campus at Missouri Western State University has again been lifted after a new ruling by a panel set up to make policy on the pandemic.
The university announced the change Friday, saying that the COVID-19 Response Team convened by University President Elizabeth Kennedy has been meeting weekly to update the rules and will continue to do so. Although the mandate is no longer applicable, masks still are recommended for anyone who is not vaccinated, and/or has an underlying health concern, the university said in a news release. The university continues to encourage all persons eligible to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine.
"We've seen both the positivity rates and the number of positive cases decline on campus, and for Buchanan County," Kennedy said, as quoted in a news release. "Additionally, we've seen the same decreasing trend in the local hospitalization rates."
The policy is subject to change at future meetings of the response team should there be another resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.