Missouri Western State University says it is closing its campus on Wednesday because of impacts from the decision by most regional K-12 schools to shut down. The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade occurs that day.
The summer home of the Kansas City Chiefs is honoring the team's Super Bowl win by canceling classes so students and staff can celebrate.
Missouri Western State University President Elizabeth Kennedy announced that the campus will be closed on Wednesday for the Super Bowl LVII championship parade, set to begin at noon in Downtown Kansas City. The university made the announcement with the message, "We love our Chiefs!" but offered practical explanations, as well. Officials with Northwest Missouri State University, Benedictine College and North Central Missouri College have said they will not follow suit, and will proceed on Wednesday with normal operations.
"We know this will create traffic problems for those who commute from the Kansas City area and child care challenges for those whose kids will not be in school," Kennedy said in a statement. "In recognition of the role that so many of you play in helping us host Chiefs training camp each year, Missouri Western State University classes will be canceled and campus will be closed."
The decision comes after the St. Joseph School District, the St. Joseph Catholic Academy and other K-12 campuses in the region said they will shut down on Wednesday.
