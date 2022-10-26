Results from the first National Assessment of Educational Progress test since the COVID-19 pandemic began have been released, and they show a drop in both reading and math scores from pre-pandemic levels across the country, including Missouri.
Missouri’s scores on pace with the nation
The United States saw the largest drop in math scores in its history, according to a report released Monday by the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics’ Nation’s Report Card. This was true for Missouri’s math scores on the exam as well.
Missouri’s average eighth grade math score was 272 out of 500, which is considered basic. Below basic is considered to be a score lower than 261. The average score across the country was 273.
Kendra Lau, St. Joseph School District’s director of school improvement, said the district saw a decline in math across grade levels in St. Joseph.
“We have more kids three grade levels and below in eighth grade mathematics,” Lau said. “So, that's a concern for us, as we try to prepare those kids for high school.”
Lau is concerned about students learning the foundations of algebra in eighth grade, which prepares them for Algebra 1 in high school.
“That sequence that really opens up a lot of opportunities for kids,” Lau said.
Nearly four in 10 eighth graders did not grasp basic math concepts, with 39% in Missouri scoring below basic on the NAEP exam in 2022. In 2019, that number was 30%.
This trend is similar for fourth grade math. Missouri’s average fourth grade math score was 232 out of 500, which is considered basic. Below basic is considered to be a score lower than 214 for fourth grade. The average score across the country was 235.
“In terms of reading, it’s not as glaring as in mathematics,” Lau said. “We saw more loss in mathematics during the pandemic.”
Missouri’s fourth grade reading scores dropped from an average 218 in 2019 to 213 in 2022. The national average score dropped from 219 in 2019 to 216 in 2022. For eighth graders in the state, their average scores dropped from 263 to 258 compared to the national average 262 dropping to 258.
“The results show the profound toll on student learning during the pandemic, as the size and scope of the declines are the largest ever in mathematics,” said Peggy Carr, National Center for Education Statistics commissioner, in a statement. “The results also underscore the importance of instruction and the role of schools in both students’ academic growth and their overall well-being. It’s clear we all need to come together — policymakers and community leaders at every level — as partners in helping our educators, children and families succeed.”
Challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, students across the nation transitioned to learning from home for months. At the St. Joseph School District, students returned to school in a hybrid format in the fall of 2020 after fully virtually learning in the spring of 2020. The district returned to a normal school schedule by the fall of 2021.
The exam is seen as the first nationally representative study of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on learning. The Associated Press reported researchers typically look at a 10-point gain or drop as equivalent to roughly a year of learning.
“I think it definitely showed what we knew, that the pandemic was really hard in education,” said Lynnea Wootten, president of the St. Joseph School District’s National Education Association chapter. “This is really the first we’re seeing since March of 2020 when we entered this pandemic.”
Wootten teaches band in the St. Joseph School District. She has noticed some of her students have struggled with staying motivated through the learning process.
“That's really the effect that I have seen the most,” Wootten said. “That, if it gets tough, it's easier to not do it because we didn’t get the opportunity to do much when we were in quarantine and the school year that followed.”
Wootten hopes the test results help encourage continued efforts to improve.
“I think that it’s really important that these are not politicized responses,” Wootten said. “It's just, this is what our current state in education is, and we can use it to change our goals, to reframe what we are placing our importance in and to move forward from here.”
Solutions moving forward
The St. Joseph School District is encouraging students to take advantage of free tutoring available at all grade levels.
The district also emphasized attendance is the most simple but critical way parents can help their students.
“What time is bedtime? Are your clothes laid out for the morning? Have you made a transportation plan? Have you made a plan for what you’re going to have in the morning to eat, and what’s the plan for lunch? Do you have an alarm clock (set)?” Lau said.
Lau said those are the fundamental pieces that fell by the wayside during the pandemic.
Reading with your child is another recommendation Lau made for parents looking to help their own friends and family members close the learning gap.
Test scores are starting to improve
Lau said the district’s scores from the spring's Missouri Assessment Program, known as MAP testing, have shown improvement. Those scores are not publicly available yet.
“From a general sense, we saw a significant improvement in math scores even last spring. So, I think that that is something that we are encouraged by,” Lau said.
The National Assessment of Educational Progress takes place around February- March in the St. Joseph School District. The Missouri Assessment Program takes place later in the spring. It is also important to note that although the two exams score students on a below basic/basic/proficient/advanced scale, the NAEP proficient achievement is not necessarily the same grade-level proficiency as the MAP test determines.
Both Wootten and Lau acknowledged the work the teachers have been doing throughout the pandemic.
“It’s really admirable to see (teachers) keep on keeping on,” Wootten said. “If you have a teacher friend, sing them a little praise. Make sure, you know, they’re seen and they’re appreciated.”
