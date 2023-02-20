David Foster

Board President David Foster of the St. Joseph School District speaks on Monday. Foster says direct comparisons between school districts on teacher pay risk oversimplifying the problem of equity. 

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

Local schools aren't able to compete on teacher pay with higher-tax-base peers in suburban Kansas City, and a new report reveals the scale of this problem.

Prepared annually, the Missouri Salary Schedule and Benefits Report compares 518 agencies, including the St. Joseph School District, local peers like Mid-Buchanan County R-V and regional competitors like the Park Hill School District. It is in St. Joseph's comparison with the latter where the numbers differ the most.

Download PDF Missouri Salary Report

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.