A survey for teachers asking what may persuade them to stay in education, as broad-scale flight from the classroom professions continues nationwide, concluded Friday via the Missouri state government. The Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission shall issue a report in October.
Courtesy of Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
The state government says it received more than 10,000 responses from educators it surveyed on 15 topics that may be useful in causing fewer people to leave the classroom professions.
The survey by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission categorized teachers, principals and superintendents, without requiring any of these groups to log in or supply credentials about their job. The use of such a survey is increasingly popular in order to allow employees to express concerns en masse, anonymously. However, said local music teacher Lynnea Wootten, Missouri's conversation on education can be influenced by pernicious agendas. Wootten said she filled out the survey in recent days.
"It is definitely a cause for concern, just knowing how many non-educators could potentially be filling this out," she said. "Are they only interested in topics related to funding? How many private school employees are filling this out? There's so many different angles that you could come from."
For Wootten, while it is likely that all respondents are educators in some way — otherwise, they probably don't know about the survey — the open-ended nature of it could produce skewed data, including from people who filled it out more than once. Wootten, the director of bands at Central High School, is entering her first academic year as president of the St. Joseph-National Education Association, one of the two teacher advocacy groups active in the city. Its peer, a chapter of the Missouri State Teachers Association, did not have a person available to comment about the survey on Friday.
"My hope is that they will take what is collected and reflect what we're saying, you know, what we value," Wootten said. "Of course with every survey, you truly have no idea how people will fill it out, and you trust that people who are putting those surveys out are going to be honest and forthcoming with their findings. I feel like that's the position that we are in, just assuming the best from them."
Mallory McGowin, DESE spokeswoman, explained the nature of the survey. First, it was anonymous and respondents can't be identified either by DESE internally or to anyone else. Second, the process was time-limited so that the Blue Ribbon Commission can parse the data by October and send it on to the State Board of Education, chaired by President Charlie Shields of St. Joseph. The state board, in turn, will issue findings, most probably "legislative priorities," for lawmakers to consider when they assemble in January for the 2023 Session in Jefferson City.
"We're really under the gun of the calendar in making sure we have these recommendations prior to the start of the session," McGowin said. "The next piece that the commission will be looking at are other issues: We know that support for the profession, this idea that the profession needs to be elevated, that more needs to be done on behalf of this noble line of work, are all other factors that go into why an individual chooses not to go into the education workforce or why they leave the workforce early."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.