A survey for teachers asking what may persuade them to stay in education, as broad-scale flight from the classroom professions continues nationwide, concluded Friday via the Missouri state government. The Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission shall issue a report in October.

The state government says it received more than 10,000 responses from educators it surveyed on 15 topics that may be useful in causing fewer people to leave the classroom professions.

The survey by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission categorized teachers, principals and superintendents, without requiring any of these groups to log in or supply credentials about their job. The use of such a survey is increasingly popular in order to allow employees to express concerns en masse, anonymously. However, said local music teacher Lynnea Wootten, Missouri's conversation on education can be influenced by pernicious agendas. Wootten said she filled out the survey in recent days. 

