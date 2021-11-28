Northwest Missouri State University is home to a renowned teacher training program, but post-graduation, greener pastures in education than what might be found in the Show Me State aren’t far away.
There are various factors in this, such as Maryville’s proximity to Iowa, known for its investment in public education, where teachers can expect to earn at least $43,000 to $50,000 in their first year. But the plain reality is teachers who attend a Missouri university and choose to stick around put personal or sentimental connections above finances.
If Washington, D.C. is included in the tally, Missouri ranks at No. 50 out of 51 for average entry-level teacher compensation. A teacher in St. Joseph, which is slightly above the mean, can expect to earn about $37,500 starting off.
“Our minimum statewide salary for a first-year teacher is $26,500,” NWMSU Dean of Education Tim Wall said. “That’s not enough. You can’t pay your (student) loans, you can’t get into a mortgage and it might be tough to pay off a car. Our challenge is, how do we match what Florida and Texas have done, moving it to $55,000 to $62,000 per year? Florida’s at $48,000. We are falling way behind.”
Adam Brown, who earned a Ph.D. at the University of Kansas with an eye on a career in higher education before opting to become a grades 9 to 12 educator, also spoke to the scale of this problem. However, the Central High School social studies teacher said, it’s best to not rely on statewide averages in the study of it.
Speaking as a delegate of the regional Missouri State Teachers Association, Brown emphasized that Missouri’s budget can be viewed as a thinly sliced pie of revenue. In response to public demands for low taxation, legislators have had to make sacrifices, such as on roads and bridges. Education is another, and to get folks on board with expanding that slice, one must go about selling higher taxes.
Making K-12 spending a larger share of the existing budget is not a strong proposition, since Missouri’s general fund already invests 35% of its resources in schools. Brown attended a Missouri State Teachers Association conference in Columbia last week where these issues were extensively discussed.
“You know, pay is a big part of this,” he said. “But if funding also can help reduce class sizes, bring in more support staff, that would go a long way toward making this job more fulfilling and reduce teacher burnout.”
Ashton Puckett, a teacher at the new St. Joseph Early Learning Center for preschool-age children (formerly Lake Contrary Elementary School) and a leader among the St. Joseph-Missouri National Education Association, said that meanwhile, the system relies on teacher loyalty to kids and communities.
It is up in the air as to how long that is sustainable.
“After a couple of years of this, if you don’t love it, you’re not going to stay,” she said. “You’re going to be burned out. Because the pay is definitely, definitely not good enough.”
