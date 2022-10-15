After the COVID-19 pandemic caused shortages in a variety of work fields, the state of Missouri is working to fill the gaps in the classroom setting by making it easier to become a substitute teacher.

In an effort to combat staffing challenges in schools, provisions relating to substitute teaching were passed in Senate Bill 681 and signed by Gov. Mike Parson.

