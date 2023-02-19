Efforts are underway in Jefferson City to make sure children throughout the state have the best start possible as they enter school.
One of Gov. Mike Parson’s priorities for this legislative session is for the state to provide no-cost preschool for students who qualify for free and reduced lunch.
"This year, we are here to announce our plan to invest $56 million to begin expanding prekindergarten options to all low-income Missouri children," said the governor during the State of the State Address.
State Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, sponsored House Bill 833, the first step needed for funding to be allocated to make that goal a reality.
“We have a child-care crisis in this state and we had to come up with innovative plans to figure out how we can increase capacity and create reliable, quality, affordable child care for families,” Shields said.
An early education economist with the National Institute for Early Education Research said one dollar spent on schooling before a child is 5 years old saves $7 in the long run.
“Because so many of our adverse outcomes as adults are so expensive and they last a lifetime that preschool can have really strong economic consequences, especially for disadvantaged kids,” said Steven Barnett.
Barnett said investing in early education is an area that gets the highest payoff because of the impact preschool education has in multiple aspects of one’s life.
“How successful Missouri is in the future depends increasingly on how much you invest in the people of Missouri,” Barnett said. “What is Missouri going to be like as a place to live in terms of family stability, crime, health, the vibrancy of your economy?”
Having a high-quality preschool education has immediate benefits on a child's reading and writing skills and also impacts adult life in areas like marriage stability, criminal involvement and long-term health, according to Barnett.
“It's not game over when you’re 5, but there are lasting consequences of this and so if we make stronger investments in young children, then we’re going to have stronger adult outcomes,” Barnett said.
Ultimately, Shields hopes Missouri will be able to provide free preschool to any interested family.
“We know these are the most important years for a child's development,” she said. “By the age of 5, 90% of their brain is developed.”
In the meantime, Shields believes funding preschool for students who qualify for free and reduced lunches will set a foundation for educational access to grow while making the biggest impact on taxpayer investment.
Barnett said getting to kids early is key.
“Half of the achievement gap that we worry about for low-income kids is there before they ever walk in through the kindergarten door,” he said.
Part of that gap is school readiness. St. Joseph School District officials said 44% of students entering kindergarten last year were considered “school ready” in the district by the state’s kindergarten entry assessment, which evaluates based on language, social, emotional and motor development skills among others. Missouri’s average score was 54% last school year.
“Sitting down listening to stories, songs, rhyming, toilet training, helping with those things, following directions, all of that makes the kindergarten transition much better,” said Dlo DuVall, director of special programs for the St. Joseph School District.
Currently, the district is taking a phased approach to existing state funding. DuVall said next school year the district only will be able to support about half of the students it has funding for due to space and staffing restrictions.
“Right now, we are not able to meet the needs as far as requests in the community,” DuVall said. “We go by need first.”
About 400 of St. Joseph’s preschoolers would qualify for free early education under the proposed bill. However, the district would not be able to support that number right away. DuVall said the district would likely continue its phased approach to expanding early-education access.
“I believe that is the best thing that we can do is have that proactive approach,” DuVall said. “The fact that we have the possibility of offering more spots, not only does that make my heart happy on a personal level but as a community, I think it will be a great thing for our community to get more students into preschool.”
