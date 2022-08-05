A survey for teachers asking what may persuade them to stay in education, as broad-scale flight from the classroom professions continues nationwide, is open until 4 p.m. today via the Missouri state government. The Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission shall issue a report in October.
Courtesy of Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
More than 10,000 educators have given input statewide to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education with a 15-question online form scheduled to close on Friday afternoon.
The teacher survey, which remains open until 4 p.m. along with separate surveys for principals and superintendents, is time limited so that the Missouri Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission has enough days to prepare findings for the State Board of Education, chaired by President Charlie Shields of St. Joseph. The board will issue a report and recommendation to the Missouri House of Representatives and Missouri Senate ahead of the 2023 Legislative Session, set to begin in January.
"There are a number of issues and a number of things that go into why we are not able to recruit and retain teachers into the profession right now," said Mallory McGowin, DESE spokeswoman. "We've been talking about teacher pay for a long time and that is what the commission is focusing on at this early stage. They're under a very tight timeline to provide those recommendations to the State Board in October so that ultimately those recommendations could be turned into legislative priorities or, ultimately, legislative action."
