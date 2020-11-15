A 60% national spike in daily COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks is triggering schedule changes for higher education institutions throughout Missouri.
Northwest Missouri State University announced Friday it will not hold its winter 2020 commencement weekend events previously scheduled for Nov. 20 to 22. Winter graduates will be permitted to ceremonially walk for graduation along those finishing coursework during the spring 2021 semester next May.
This is hardly the first time a regional university's commencement ceremony has been delayed because of COVID-19. At Northwest, Spring 2020 commencement participants had their ordinary May ceremonies delayed to the weekend of Aug. 8.
"Northwest is postponing its winter commencement ceremonies out of an abundance of caution for its community and others during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic," the university said in a social media statement.
Amid the start of the fall semester at Northwest, "current" cases linked to the Maryville, Missouri, campus peaked at 189 on Aug. 31. The number of cases then fell and stayed low until late October/early November, when a gradual climb in infections reached a Nov. 6 peak of 116. The pace has since decreased to about 80 current cases.
Missouri Western State University has never exceeded 100 active COVID-19 cases and reported 48 current cases linked to the campus on Nov. 11. For its part, Western anticipated months ago that COVID-19 might hinder normal activities in colder months — when people are more likely to be in tighter spaces indoors. It has gone through the whole semester with academics scheduled to conclude by Dec. 2.
Across the river, Highland Community College in Doniphan County, Kansas, went to all-online learning through the end of the semester on Friday, Dec. 18. In the broader region, the University of Missouri-Columbia in Boone County, Missouri, will commence all-online education after Thanksgiving break, on Monday, Nov. 30, and will not return to in-person classes until mid-January. Missouri Southern University in Joplin, Missouri, has adopted similar plans.