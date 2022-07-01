Some $104 million in additional money represents the FY 2023 investment for higher education. Institutions that operate in Northwest Missouri are to receive about $3.53 million extra. The total budget is just under $1.52 billion.
Some $104 million in additional money represents the FY 2023 investment for higher education. Institutions that operate in Northwest Missouri are to receive about $3.53 million extra. The total budget is just under $1.52 billion.
Gov. Mike Parson asked the state Legislature for a funding increase for colleges and universities earlier this year, and the budget coming into force Friday contains one.
“With record revenues, strong economic performance, and significant sums of Missourians’ federal tax dollars returning to our state, this session we met the moment and approved strategic investments that will serve generations of Missourians,” Parson said in a statement.
This 5.1% increase, worth about $104 million total out of $1.52 billion in overall state allocations, is meant to defray cost increases and hold down the need each campus has to increase tuition in response to factors like increased costs of operations. It does not cover everything, because the U.S. consumer price index estimates that the average cost of goods and services nationwide increased 8.6% from May 2021 to May 2022.
Institutions that serve the area local to St. Joseph are getting fractions of the increase. For Northwest Missouri State University, which has the largest share based on its higher student population, it is about $1.75 million. Missouri Western State University is to receive some $1.25 million in additional funding to its base state support. North Central Missouri College, a two-year institution based in Trenton, Missouri, that is preparing to expand services in Buchanan and Andrew counties, has been allocated some $334,800 extra.
“One of the issues is, the more we get from the state — costs are rising, continually, right? — for the cost of personnel, the cost of teaching, all of these things, the cost of utilities, everything continues to rise, well it helps balance our budget,” said Darrell Morrison, MWSU vice president of finance. “We’re not talking about extra money, really, we’re talking about balancing, so that we can stay as affordable as possible.”
The money does not entirely defray the push for increased tuition, which happens to a degree almost every year, as there is always a degree of inflation. The current high pace of cost increases as tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics puts a pin on that point. In addition, a 2.1% decrease in federal funding to Missouri higher education is recorded this year. This is largely based on the Pell Grant program, funding from which shifts up and down based on the population of students in financial need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.