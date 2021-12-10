The Office of the Missouri Attorney General says the St. Joseph School District must cease and desist in its enforcement of all face covering and quarantine requirements, among other rules.
"I will engage the full resources of the Missouri Attorney General's office to ensure that no student will have his or her rights violated by unlawful and unconstitutional mandates," Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote in a letter addressed to Superintendent Doug Van Zyl, dated for Friday. "This letter also serves as notice that I am hereby opening an investigation into the actions of your school district as to the alleged failure to follow the law in this matter."
It is not clear when or in what form litigation from this process would ensue; it became known Friday evening. Schmitt has engaged several school districts, such as Columbia Public Schools in Boone County, Missouri, and Rockwood School District in St. Louis County, in litigation or threats of legal action over mask mandates. At the same time, Schmitt is engaged in a Republican primary campaign for U.S. Senate, which will decide his party's nominee to succeed retiring incumbent Roy Blunt next year.
The St. Joseph School District could not be immediately reached for comment on this matter. Its most recent action on a mask mandate has been to require individual school buildings to adopt the policy, if the amount of student "exclusions" for COVID-19 or quarantine exceeds 7%.
Such a move is to remain in effect for two weeks after that point, at which point it is subject to renewal, if more than 7% of students assigned to the building remain excluded from in-person studies. Exclusion criteria are set by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
