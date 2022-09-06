An idea revived by local school administrators could eventually alter block scheduling in the middle school environment, reassigning groups of students to common teams of teachers.
As things stand now, a science or math teacher conducts lessons with six or seven different groups of students per class day, who are drawn from the entire population within either Bode, Robidoux, Truman or Spring Garden middle schools. This teacher is a specialist within a given subject, and they must divide their time between each block. Should the St. Joseph School District team teachers together, the members of each team would work together to handle instruction in English-language arts, math and science, among other subjects.
Education leaders discussed the teaming idea at a meeting of the SJSD Academics Committee, the first such meeting to occur in many months after the Board of Education decided to revive those sessions on the regular calendar. Only the board is able to officially consider or enact a policy or scheduling change, and it has not yet moved to do so.
"It just allows those teachers to really hone in on those 125-150 students," said Lara Gilpin, director of secondary education. "And, really, monitor progress. You build relationships, and you just really are, I mean, it's kind of a school within a school."
In a hypothetical team structure, students would likely begin learning more than one subject from the same person. This structure would require more staff to be hired. That might require increased SJSD revenues, but perhaps not, as the 4.3% increase in property valuations over last year generated seven-figure increases in funds available. One other significant development would be prompted to occur before middle school teaming becomes a reality. That is, the end of the era in which some sixth graders remain at elementary schools, and some are in middle school.
For years, district leaders have pined for the day in which it can send everybody in grades 6-8 to middle school, but they can't practically make that happen until some balance is found between its four middle schools, which essentially have no open spaces for more students, and its 13 elementary schools, where student populations are persistently under capacity. Some plan, likely to involve the closure of one or more elementary schools and the opening of a new middle school, is on the horizon.
This is among the key points under consideration via the Vision Forward process, which resumed last month and gets fully back into gear at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Word of Life Church. That meeting, and another in October, will firm up the SJSD action plan that Vision Forward was created to produce. The Board of Education will have the final say on it by the end of the year.
