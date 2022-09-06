An idea revived by local school administrators could eventually alter block scheduling in the middle school environment, reassigning groups of students to common teams of teachers.

As things stand now, a science or math teacher conducts lessons with six or seven different groups of students per class day, who are drawn from the entire population within either Bode, Robidoux, Truman or Spring Garden middle schools. This teacher is a specialist within a given subject, and they must divide their time between each block. Should the St. Joseph School District team teachers together, the members of each team would work together to handle instruction in English-language arts, math and science, among other subjects.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.