SJSD discusses possibilities of reorganization
Four might be one too many when it comes to St. Joseph middle schools, local leaders heard Tuesday.

Hearing from DLR Architecture Group of Overland Park, Kansas, the St. Joseph School District committee on facilities planning convened to weigh where we go from here for sixth, seventh and eighth graders. As always, committees have no power to actually change policy, but it will issue a meaningful recommendation to the Board of Education. Panel members developed a rough consensus that if the four-middle-school plan is set aside, it should keep Spring Garden, Robidoux and Truman middle schools in operation. There remains a possibility that four middle schools will be kept.

