Rick Gehring, right, and David Foster, the co-chairmen of the St. Joseph School District committee on facilities planning, lead the discussion on Tuesday during a monthly meeting at the Troester Media Center.
Superintendent Gabe Edgar, left, speaks on Tuesday during the St. Joseph School District committee on facilities planning meeting held at the Troester Media Center, as Vision Forward co-chairman Dave Hinde looks on.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Four might be one too many when it comes to St. Joseph middle schools, local leaders heard Tuesday.
Hearing from DLR Architecture Group of Overland Park, Kansas, the St. Joseph School District committee on facilities planning convened to weigh where we go from here for sixth, seventh and eighth graders. As always, committees have no power to actually change policy, but it will issue a meaningful recommendation to the Board of Education. Panel members developed a rough consensus that if the four-middle-school plan is set aside, it should keep Spring Garden, Robidoux and Truman middle schools in operation. There remains a possibility that four middle schools will be kept.
“Out of eight topics of concern the facilities planning committee established last fall, we are already addressing No. 3, middle schools,” said David Foster, committee co-chairman. “I honestly think we’re making great progress on this committee. Our wide range of viewpoints keep the conversation healthy.”
Under the seventh-eighth plan, all sixth graders would be moved out of middle schools and redistributed among the elementary schools. Bode Middle School would be closed, as it is considered in the worst state of repair among the four. An alternative plan to close Truman in favor of Bode was considered but did not seem to attract much interest during Tuesday’s discussion, mostly because of work needed at Bode.
Dave Hinde, who served in 2022 as Vision Forward co-chairman and is a member of the facilities committee, said the overarching goal is to implement the same, consistent plan for all middle school buildings.
“I think it’s realistic for people in St. Joseph to think that we’re going to have some consistency with our middle schools,” Hinde said. “Whatever that is, whether it is sixth-seventh-eighth or just seventh-eighth, I think people can expect that we’re going to be consistent.”
School board member Isaura Garcia expressed concerns that in attempting to “right size” the district at the middle school level, the lives of individual students will be disrupted. This should be a particular concern for low-household-income neighborhoods, since the recent conversion of Mark Twain school into an Early Learning Center has seen elementary age students from such neighborhoods moved to a new place for the school year that begins Aug. 21.
“The hardest part for me is to see how it’s going to affect our low-income students,” she said. “A lot of the kids who attend the Title I schools already have a lot of inconsistency in their home. So, I really want something that we’re going to do a plan that’s not going to disturb their lives much more than they’ve already been disturbed. So I hope that we can do something that’s solid and is going to work for all students.”
