An organization dedicated to helping at-risk youth stay out of trouble, improve their grades and build their creative spirit and important life skills is looking forward to next Monday.
The MidCity Excellence Community Learning Center will welcome Marcellus Casey, chaplain to the Kansas City Chiefs, as its keynote speaker for the event set to begin at 11 a.m. on the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., which is Monday. The Word of Life Church serves as host.
Casey has been a celebrated pastor among the Federation of Christian Athletes and the Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats football program, then under Coach Mel Tjeerdsma. Aside from his speech, scheduled performances include the St. Joe Stixx Drumline, the YouthCity Gospel choir and professional dance artist Jordan "Mama Jay" Alford, among other presentations.
MidCity Excellence founder and CEO Kimberly Warren, who created the organization 22 years ago, said the event demonstrates to St. Joseph as a whole that MLK Day is a celebration for the whole community.
"Marcellus Casey is really going to really be a riveting, edge-of-your-seat speaker," Warren said. "He is a product of Northwest Missouri. It will be good to come just to hear from him. But I want people to know how this is really the (MLK) day event that helps keep the vision alive, keeps us moving forward with the 'I Have a Dream' vision and concept."
Isaura Garcia became involved in MidCity Excellence in memory of her brother, Jeremiah Hernandez, who died at the age of 14 in 2019, a victim of violence in the community. She said she is helping to organize this event and to promote the vision of the organization to be sure that St. Joseph's youth always have somewhere to go after school where they can be their best. Monday's event is a highlight of this mission.
"MidCity Excellence gives them the opportunity to learn music, be outside their home and be in an environment that is productive, filled with a Christian-based principle and takes them away from the streets," Garcia said.
Before the doors open on Monday morning, MidCity Excellence Community wants to know exactly who is coming, as food will be ordered from caterers Big Daddy & Sons BBQ on Friday. The goal is to have up to 150 people attend. To RSVP, call 816-273-5450 or email Kimberly@visitMCE.org or Isaura@visitMCE.org.
