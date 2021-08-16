FAUCETT, Mo. — Seeming to buck regional trends among local education agencies, Mid-Buchanan R-V school leaders decided Monday they won’t require face coverings, at least for now.
In a meeting at a gymnasium on campus to support the roughly 30 members of the public who attended to observe their decision, the district’s Board of Education voted 8-0 to stick with a mask-optional policy.
“We wanted to look at our own impacts of our own students,” Board President Chad Eddins said. “We heard from a lot of parents and community members ... We wanted to look at how it impacts Mid-Buchanan and the students that are coming to Mid-Buchanan. If there’s no impact initially, we felt that we could go without mask, as opposed to other schools around the area.”
Instead, Superintendent Jay Albright is charged with monitoring the pace of infections, and if at any point 8% of staff and students are found to be infected with COVID-19, a mask mandate will be triggered automatically and will last at least two weeks or until infections decrease.
Albright said it is not his intention to trigger a mask mandate on and off arbitrarily. Instead, the situation will be monitored carefully on a day-to-day basis. When an 8% rate of infections draws near, Albright will alert stakeholders in advance that they should be prepared.
Once the trigger happens, if it does, everyone will be expected to comply.
“If you as a parent believe that you will not be able to do that, for even that two-week short period of time, we would ask that you go ahead and look at other options,” Albright told the crowd Monday. “To put your child in (online education) or homeschooling. Otherwise, we need your kids here, folks. We need them here.”
District mother Melissa Farris, a health care worker, said she loves the district and trusts this decision but considers a mask mandate from day No. 1 to be the most prudent option. Kids under age 12 who can’t get vaccinated yet are highly vulnerable to COVID-19, she said.
“We need to be responsible with what we do and with our actions with our children,” Farris said.
