Mid-Buchanan Superintendent Jay Albright works at his desk. He said new construction projects at the school, including the addition of a two-story wing at the high school, are going to bid soon. The district hopes to have a general contractor selected by its September board meeting.
The grandstand at Mid-Buchanan is getting an upgrade. New concrete has been poured and the bleachers soon will extend out to be ADA compliant. Superintendent Jay Albright said it's hoped the project will be done by the first home football game.
The Mid-Buchanan School District is upgrading its facilities to account for a growing student population.
The project will open up more classroom space for students with the addition of a two-story wing at the high school and more classrooms in the elementary building.
Superintendent Jay Albright said the student population grew by almost 100 kids last school year.
“We are growing, and we're growing quick enough that we were worried that we were running out of classroom space, and we are,” Albright said. “So, the key premise behind the bond issue was to add classrooms.”
The improvements are being funded by an $8 million bond issue that was passed in April. Anything spent above the $8 million is coming out of the district’s capital improvement fund.
On the elementary side, the Dragon’s Den previously was used as a library before being repurposed as a general collaboration space. This summer, the area was completely renovated into a classroom for $67,000.
The Dragon’s Den remodel initially was supposed to be funded by the bond money, but Albright said district officials realized they couldn’t wait for new classrooms to get finished. They allocated money from the capital improvement fund to be able to have that classroom done by the start of school on Aug. 22.
"We needed that as a classroom, and so it's been completely renovated and looking beautiful,” Albright said.
The new wing being constructed onto the high school will include two state-of-the-art science labs, a FACS lab and new classrooms upstairs and an enlarged weight and wrestling room on the bottom level. The construction projects are going to bid soon, and Albright said the district hopes to have more details and a general contractor selected by the district's September board meeting.
“It’s a situation where we’re investing as much as we can into our staff, our facilities,” Albright said. “I want the kids in the community to be proud of where they go to school.”
With construction expected to happen during the school year, the district made changes to its drop-off and pickup area to account for future construction. The road has been extended to allow ample room for cars to drive around the building. This cost around $50,000.
Another large project taking place is an improved grandstand at Mid-Buchanan. A previous set of bleachers had blown over in a storm and were damaged, so the district decided to put in a whole new set. It is costing about $139,000, with $47,000 of that being covered by insurance.
The new bleachers will be ADA compliant, and Albright is hopeful they’ll be finished in time for the first home football game this fall. New concrete has been laid in that area for an additional $36,000.
Other projects include the redesigning of office entrances, updates to roofing, hallways, parking lots and new fencing. The new construction taking place also will involve the addition of four classrooms to the elementary building.
Albright is hopeful to get all of these projects done within the $8 million from the bond but realizes there is some volatility in the construction industry. He said the district is working to reposition capital improvement money to help fund the project.
