Flute

Kylee Karl plays the flute in a previous practice session. She will play in February at Carnegie Hall in New York City with the Honors Performance Series Band.

 Photo courtesy of Angie Springs

A local school district is celebrating news of the highest musical honors for a pair of its students. 

When Mid-Buchanan R-V students, staff and families gathered for a Veterans Day school assembly on Friday morning, they were treated to some special performances. Corban Springs and Kylee Karl, a flutist and vocalist duo of locally renowned talent, are headed to Manhattan Island in February and the stage of musical dreams: Carnegie Hall. 

