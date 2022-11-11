A local school district is celebrating news of the highest musical honors for a pair of its students.
When Mid-Buchanan R-V students, staff and families gathered for a Veterans Day school assembly on Friday morning, they were treated to some special performances. Corban Springs and Kylee Karl, a flutist and vocalist duo of locally renowned talent, are headed to Manhattan Island in February and the stage of musical dreams: Carnegie Hall.
"Colleges hear about this kind of stuff and they want you in their band, or their choir or whatever performing arts you might want to do," Karl said. "So, I think it (has) really helped our future."
Although he is skilled with several instruments, Springs will perform at Carnegie Hall as a singer with the Honors Performance Series Choir. Karl has been hard at work with the flute for her own Big Apple preparations as part of the Honors Performance Series Band.
"The fine arts is such an important part of a well-rounded child," said Jay Albright, Mid-Buchanan superintendent of schools. "Sky's the limit for both of these kids."
Of course, hard work has been essential for this honor in many forms.
"And it's paid off, and it shows that hard work does pay off, and it really helps out in the long run," Springs said. "It almost feels like this isn't real. Like, how is this actually happening right now?"
Each student plans to incur about $3,500 in expenses as part of their journey to Carnegie Hall. Nodaway Valley Bank is maintaining a special fund for donors interested in helping them out. Donation checks can be mailed to PO Box 7315, St. Joseph, MO, 64507, or dropped off at the bank, 402 N. Belt Hwy.
Checks should be made to "Corban Springs and Kylee Karl Benefit Fund."
