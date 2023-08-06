Making tacos al pastor in one place
Leonel Sánchez Lara’s days of curbside cooking al pastor are done, in favor of a new eatery of his own along Frederick Avenue.

Sánchez Lara’s signature roasted pork and steak tacos and quesadillas have been a go-to pairing with a beer from River Bluff Brewing, the Angry Swede or other St. Joseph bars. As of this summer, Leo’s Tacos is found in just one place, beside the Speedy’s Convenience Store at N. 25th Street and Frederick Avenue. It features an expanded menu and seating to anchor a new investment at a location where several Mexican establishments have come and gone.

guest384

I miss viva valencia

