To join the top one percentile of high schoolers nationwide represents a tremendous honor for a pair of local students, school shutdowns notwithstanding.
James "Jay" Jura and Isabella Weibelt-Smith of Central High School were announced last week as 2021 National Merit Semifinalists, an honor earned by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Weibelt-Smith, who is considering Leland Stanford Junior University in Stanford, California, but may end up elsewhere, said the experience of meeting her lofty academic goals — she intends to become a research scientist — during the COVID-19 and annex disruptions has been a challenge.
"I know Jay and I are both taking some pretty challenging classes," she said. "So, with the different schedule and things like that, it's been an adjustment, but I feel like the teachers and everyone have really been accommodating. They've been working really hard to make it work for us. So, we're very appreciative of that."
Jura said it has been a challenge for him to be captain of the Central Indians soccer team and remain engaged with education remotely from home. All athletics are proceeding as normal this fall for both the Remote Learning students who will return to the building on Monday, and those who enrolled for the entire semester in the St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy. Jura intends to begin the medical doctorate track next year at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
"It's tough to stay motivated when it's just about you studying at home all by yourself," he said.
Jura spoke of how he has overcome that challenge.
"There's a barrier between students and teachers," he said of the Remote Learning system. "If you have a question, you can't just ask them. You have to email them. And, it's tough to stay on top of it ... But I think these past couple of months, we've learned how to do that. And we would be able to go back to it, if we needed to."
Weibelt-Smith's mind is wired for fascination with minute details. She has participated in research projects at Missouri Western State University involving molecular biology and virology, an interest that has certainly been brought into focus by the current pandemic.
"It's pushed me to like, be more self-motivated and be able to organize and adapt to different situations," she said.
The pair will have the opportunity to advance to finalist status on the basis of SAT scores and essay submissions. The main National Merit Scholarships program distributes nearly $35 million annually in $2,500 individual awards; scholars also can qualify for a variety of other financial award programs, and the award confers prestige essential to selective college applications.
"It's definitely taken us out of our comfort zone," Jura said of the challenges of the past year. "But that can be good for us. And we're ready to face anything at this point."
Central High School is scheduled for a re-opening on Monday following extensive renovations to account for HVAC system faults and mold damage.