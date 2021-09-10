Cadet Justin Bethel is just old enough to have a vivid memory of the moment when the towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001, and it is now his duty to carry the meaning of that to younger student soldiers.
The junior at Missouri Western State University served in the U.S. Army for seven years, attaining the rank of staff sergeant, before enrolling in the Green to Gold program of officer training. Now a company commander in the ROTC Pony Express Battalion, Bethel, who is from Kingston, Missouri, is surrounded by cadets who are mostly too young to remember the 9/11 attacks.
"I try to bring in a different perspective to their awareness," Bethel said. "In that, hey, there was this big event that affected entire generations and caused thousands to want to sign up and serve. They need to be aware of that, and they need to follow that example."
Amid Saturday's 20th anniversary, the nature of service is changing as a new generation arises. The country has changed, too. Bitter disputes, be they social media politics or talk of bigger questions like what to do about the conflict in Afghanistan, need to be set aside right now, Bethel said.
"We're all Americans, and I think people have forgotten that," he said. "I don't think it should take some colossal disaster for us to unite as a country. We don't have to agree on everything, but we should be able to pull together and support each other."
On Friday, students from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, gathered for a 20th-anniversary commemoration to pray the rosary on behalf of the more than 2,977 people killed in the attacks. Afterward, students and staff passed out dozens of miniature flags to be placed in a circle surrounding the main Old Glory display on campus.
The Benedictine detachment, led by Cadet Joseph Satterly of the Pony Express Battalion, lowered the flag to half-mast. Satterly, who hails from Ozark, Missouri, was born in 1999 and is too young to directly recall the events of Sept. 11, 2001. However, the memories that have been preserved of the tragedy drive his dedication to become an Army officer.
"I think it allows us to gain a sense of what it was and what it meant to the country, especially 9/12," Satterly said. "That was a day where we really came together as a country and helped everybody that was affected."
On this solemn occasion, Sydney Hosman, a junior cadet at Missouri Western, places her trust in her ROTC leaders as she studies and trains to join the service.
"Today, I think about the families that were impacted by this day," she said. "I think about other people, even outside of the country, you know, that might not have the rights and freedoms that we do and are constantly battling that. And we're here today to still fight for it."
