The sacrifice of the men and women who have died in national service is timeless, but as all human memories fade, local veterans' groups know it will require continual hard work to ensure those who gave all on behalf of America are never forgotten.
The realities of time are the main obstacle, said Lee England, a member of the Joint Veterans Committee that organized an observance of Memorial Day at Civic Center park. The event involved his own Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1668, its peer VFW Post No. 6760, the American Legion Post No. 11, Post No. 359 of the Legion, the Sons of the American Legion, the Marine Corps League, and the Military Officers Retired Association.
"We don't have enough guys, enough active members, involved anymore to do the work," he said. "The VFW alone used to be huge in St. Joseph. Now we all have to work together for this cause."
Among all of these groups, England observed, there is one common element: Virtually all regular contributors are steadily aging. As this continues, England said, their ability to contribute to the mission will diminish until it is gone entirely, and at present, there are not sufficient replacements to take up the banner.
Although Memorial Day is strictly a commemoration of the honored dead of the U.S. Armed Forces — England is wont to gently correct people who say "Happy Memorial Day!" or who honor Veterans at this time, rather than the Fallen — the cause of their advocacy often depends on the VFW and its peer organizations.
"People are not fully aware of what this is," England said. "I mean, honestly, a lot of people just think it's the start of summer. It's a holiday to start the season, where you barbecue out, get your camping going. Stuff like that. And it's like, 'Yeah, well, you go enjoy that, but you got to think about the people who made that possible.'"
Isabelle Michaud, a Central High School junior ROTC cadet, said she appreciates their efforts in a way she hopes other young people will also come to recognize.
"It's the day to honor those who have not made it through their sacrifice, who are not with us today," said Michaud, who led a JROTC color guard at Monday's event. "And, I think that it's important for the older generations to educate the younger generations so that we are all aware of what this day means for so many."
