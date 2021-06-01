Meal options for kids when school is out for the summer

School's out but the need for free lunches for kids who rely on them remains. Fortunately, there are options to keep students from going hungry this summer.

The St. Joseph School District is continuing its "Seamless Summer" program, which makes breakfast and lunch available to kids who are 18 and under. Beck Schoeneck, the coordinator of nutrition services for the St. Joseph School District, helped plan the program and make it possible.

"For our community, a lot of times the only meals that some kids will get will be at school, so it’s important for us to continue providing those meals throughout summer school as well to give them a chance to get those hot meals not only during the school year but also during the summer," Schoeneck said.

The meals are not only for students in summer school or even students of the St. Joseph School District.

"Anyone, regardless of they’re a St Joseph School District student, as long as they’re 18 (or younger), they can come eat for free," Schoeneck said. "Breakfast or lunch is at any of our school buildings that are open for summer school."

Students who opted for virtual summer school are able to pick up packaged meals for the week. Anyone outside of summer school who would like to use to pick-up option and has children 18 and under can sign up for the pick-up option online at https://www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/ as well.

Meals are served Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon or they can be picked up on Tuesdays and Fridays through the summer.

Another program called No Hunger Summer, which is run by Second Harvest Food Bank, offers grab-and-go cold lunch options available for kids around St. Joseph. Sites will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 16 to Aug. 28.

Sites include Oak Ridge Apartments, Brittany Village Apartments, First Baptist Church and others. A map of all the No Hunger Summer locations can be found at shcfb.org.