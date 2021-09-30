Relying on his own roots in local Catholic education, with a sense of faith intermingled with philosophy and a few hard lessons, Mayor Bill McMurray spoke to St. Francis Xavier students on Thursday.
For the academic year to date, middle school SFX students have integrated doctrinal teachings on the cardinal and theological virtues to develop what Principal Darin Pollard termed Virtue Based Restorative Discipline.
For the month of August, students studied "prudence" and have continued in September with "fortitude." McMurray, an alumnus of The Cathedral School and Christian Brothers High School, said the latter especially plays into the community's experiences of the last two years.
"I think the students caught on to the concept of fortitude in the face of adversity — and certainly, a pandemic is adversity with a capital 'A' — yeah, they caught on to that," McMurray said. "You know the idea of 'prudence?' Well, we wear a mask, despite arguments to the contrary ... to protect others, not to protect ourselves."
McMurray played this in to his recollection of actions during his tenure as mayor, which will end after one four-year term in April. These included the imposition of quarantine rules in spring 2020, followed up by the mask mandate of the following summer. During these times, McMurray told students, he frequently faced angry criticism, including people who attacked him personally, rather than the policy at hand.
McMurray advised anyone who gets into public office that they should expect such things and develop the personal fortitude to face them, founded on positive feelings.
"I did ask the students, 'What's the most important virtue, and you know, somebody said, 'faith,' and everything. And finally, we got to love, the greatest commandment," he said.
St. Francis Xavier student council president Gracie Ide said she found the lecture relatable, in the sense that the issue over whether people should be required to wear masks indoors has prompted debate within her own family.
"There's different feelings that went around in my own household toward masks," she said. "We just thought about what would be best. We wanted to be prudent with our decision in our family, with those who had health issues. So, we decided to just wear it."
McMurray said he is proud to speak about these ideas in a venue such as St. Francis Xavier.
"You know, I love that part about a Catholic school; we can talk about the virtues," he said. "And, as I said in the beginning, even the Ancient Greeks had the cardinal virtues. It's something that could be spoken of, even in the public schools."
