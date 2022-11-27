Paul Hamby

DeKalb County businessman Paul Hamby speaks on Monday. A self-described ‘citizen activist,’ Hamby alleges The Maysville R-I Board of Education is not in compliance with standards of public transparency.

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

The Maysville R-I Board of Education isn’t following principles of public transparency, a local resident says, and Missouri’s State Auditor may get involved.

Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office is authorized to conduct what are called citizen-initiated audits. The findings are non-binding and typically deal with matters that are not explicit violations of the law but concern “best practices” in how money is spent, how people can learn about what decisions are made and who is making the decisions for what reasons. On all of these criteria, Paul Hamby said, his district based in the seat of DeKalb County is not meeting the mark.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.