When Congress enacted a massive package of COVID-19 relief spending in March, a variety of immediate, short-term needs in countering the pandemic were funded at the state and local levels. The latest aid is more farsighted.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 is the second largest form of federal stimulus ever enacted. It authorizes more than $900 billion in spending and breaks new ground by directing state school authorities, such as the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, to provide grants with this money for 15 specified purposes. Among them, major renovations to school ventilation and climate control systems.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the key goal is to keep air moving inside an interior structure, particularly when it is too cold or hot outside to keep a building's windows open. State-of-the-art air filters further reduce the risk of COVID-19 viroids, which can be suspended in the air and remain infectious for up to three hours, from being transmitted in interior spaces.
"When outdoors, the concentration of viral particles rapidly reduces with the wind, even a very light wind," the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases said in a Dec. 21 CDC briefing document. "When indoors, ventilation mitigation strategies help to offset the absence of natural wind and reduce the concentration of viral particles in the indoor air."
Dr. Kari Monsees, DESE deputy commissioner for finance and administrative services, said Tuesday that when the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was enacted in March, the immediate agenda was to protect students and staff at school, and then to establish ways for students to study safely at home.
"Those two areas are obviously the big ones that I would identify as places where they've been using resources above and beyond what would be normal," Monsees said.
As time has gone on, the science regarding how COVID-19 spreads has become more advanced. While COVID-19 likely will subside next year as vaccines are deployed, mutations or new versions of the airborne virus are a distinct probability. Monsees pointed out that the new law, signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday, reflects this reality by directing monies to be spent on what are sure to be costly infrastructure upgrades to counter the threat. Altogether, Missouri is slated to receive a little more than $1.32 billion out of about $54.3 billion in nationwide funding for agencies like DESE to distribute via grants.
Much remains up in the air as far as what will be done with this money and when. Guidance will come first to DESE via the U.S. Department of Education, which will then transmit briefings to the 555 local education entities DESE oversees, including the St. Joseph School District. Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent, said Monday he anticipates receiving a guidance packet in early January.
"I think every district is in a little bit different position in terms of what they have in their systems now versus what they might need in the future," Monsees said. "And I don't anticipate that this is going to go away completely any time soon."