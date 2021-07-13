As the Delta variant of COVID-19 ignites a new trend of infections across Missouri, area libraries have been highly cautious in responding, and will remain so.
The St. Joseph Public Library system is one of the relative few public institutions that requires all persons ages 5 and older to wear face coverings inside its buildings at all times. It also retains a 30-minute time limit on offering in-person services before patrons must exit and come back later, for the sake of social distancing.
The Rolling Hills Library system is trying a different approach, while still recommending that patrons wear a face covering within indoor spaces. However, this is not being strictly enforced. There is no exact information available as to whether or when this might change, as director Michelle Mears was not available to provide input, according to the system’s administrative office.
SJPL director Mary Beth Revels is an advocate for the COVID-19 Suppression Framework compiled by scholars of Brown and Harvard universities. Coded by color, Buchanan County in this system is currently flagged as “red,” with Missouri as a whole flagged “orange,” according to covidactnow.org.
“Other places in the United States, where they have had higher vaccination rates, they’re not dealing with this Delta variant outbreak like we are,” Revels said. “If more people were vaccinated, I don’t think we would be in the ‘orange’ or ‘red’ risk level.”
The county’s status is marked by 15.2 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, 64 active hospitalizations and 77% intensive care unit usage, across all institutions. Moreover, the vaccination rate only recently cleared 19.5% of eligible residents, and with cases rising week by week, the area remains highly vulnerable. So long as the “red” status remains, the Downtown library where Revels works and its three peer branches will maintain current rules. Further setbacks could cause Revels to order the suspension of all in-person services.
Vaccinations are key in one other aspect: The FDA has not yet approved any shots for kids under the age of 12, and there appears to be no firm indication as to when it will do so. The Mid-Continent Public Library system, which serves the Kansas City area, has cited the lack of immunization available to its younger patrons as a cause for maintaining a mandatory face covering policy.
Revels said she is pleased that most St. Joseph patrons seem to understand the reasons why masks remain required within the library system. She estimated 9 in 10 patrons either comply with no complaints, or accept the limited services staff are able to provide to unmasked persons.
“I can’t control what other entities do in our community, but I’ve got to do everything that I can to keep our library patrons and staff safe,” she said.
