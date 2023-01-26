St. Joseph School District administrators said they chose Mark Twain School for potential repurposing into an early childhood facility because of its central location and because it’s a one-story building.
Students arrive at the St. Joseph Early Learning Center at Lake Contrary in 2021, its first year of operations. The St. Joseph Early Learning Center at Mark Twain, a supplemental facility, is scheduled to open in August.
Carolina Vivianco, a Mark Twain Elementary School mother, is shown at a previous event at the school with her daughter.
In its final year as a school for elementary students, Mark Twain has done a lot for her children and other families like hers, said Caroline Vivianco.
“It does make a difference,” said Vivianco, who said she is a single mother of limited means. “I don’t know if the school my daughter is going to go to, if it will have the same. It will affect them somehow and we’ll have to adapt. I try to look at the bright side.”
Vivianco, who also has an older son, is part of the community meant to benefit from Title I of the U.S. Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965. Any school with more than 40% of enrolled students meeting Title I standards gets federal dollars. The students do not get the aid based on their income status. Instead, the money arrives at the school based on how many low-income kids attend there. Specifically, a family is counted in the 40% if household income is at 185% of the poverty line, which is $51,338 for a family of four, or $42,606 for a family of three.
Once received, Title I is used for all students who struggle academically, regardless of how much money their individual households earn. About $3.9 million in base Title I funding comes every year to the St. Joseph School District.
News on Monday that Mark Twain will be converted to a preschool has Title I implications. The law funds preschool classrooms for students who need pre-kindergarten instruction the most. When the St. Joseph School District decides to reassign Mark Twain elementary students to one of five alternatives — Carden Park, Coleman, Parkway, Carden Park, Skaith or Edison — future Title I funding will depend on the percentage of students enrolled at each new school. As things stand, Coleman, Parkway and Edison are Title I eligible; Skaith is not.
“We can’t assume Skaith will be a Title school until we know exact student placements, but there is certainly a strong possibility,” said Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis, who runs the district’s academic services department.
Vivianco said parents will be keen to find out just how the change will affect their kids on many criteria. Who will be their new teachers? How many of their friends will go with them? What programs will be available for them? It all makes her a little nervous, she said.
“They’re already going to do the change, so I accept it,” Vivianco said. “I just want my daughter to be safe. It’s going to be a big change, and I work during the day, so I will have to manage it. I don’t know if it’s going to be a different bus stop or if it’s going to be somewhere else where she’s going to have to go, you know?”
An administrator panel will convene on Feb. 1 to address questions like these and start shaking out the details. Two realities are clear: Boundary lines must be re-drawn and they will be enforced, both at the preschool and elementary levels and beyond. That means kids will be assigned to a school and, to keep populations balanced, they will need to go to that school.
The boundary lines ultimately will be in the hands of the school board, and a vote on that is expected in the spring.
“What are we going to do with parents who are saying that they want their kid to go to the new (Mark Twain) location (for preschool) because the Lake Contrary is too far?” asked board member Isaura Garcia on Monday.
“We’ll just split it,” Superintendent Gabe Edgar responded. “It’ll be a split boundary. If you’re on one side, you’ll have to go to Mark Twain, if you’re on the other side, you’ll have to go to Lake Contrary. Because it is equal opportunity for everybody, and I think that’s the only fair way to do it.”
