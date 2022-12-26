Driving impaired would still be illegal with recreational marijuana in Missouri (copy)

Although possession of a certain amount of marijuana now is legal in Missouri, regulations on local college campuses prevent it from being brought and used there.  

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Adult-use marijuana is now legal in Missouri, but officials at local universities are cautioning that rules on campuses aren't changing.

Both Missouri Western State University and Northwest Missouri State University are recipients of federal funds, which prohibits any use of marijuana on their property even with the recent passage of Amendment 3.

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.