Adult-use marijuana is now legal in Missouri, but officials at local universities are cautioning that rules on campuses aren't changing.
Both Missouri Western State University and Northwest Missouri State University are recipients of federal funds, which prohibits any use of marijuana on their property even with the recent passage of Amendment 3.
“At Missouri Western State University, possessing, using or selling marijuana in any form is strictly prohibited on campus or during university activities and this includes students and employees,” said Brett Bruner, dean of students at the school. “Possession or use of marijuana remains prohibited on all public Missouri Western property, in the residence halls, offices or at campus events while conducting campus business.”
That statement is echoed by officials at Northwest Missouri State University.
“Currently, Northwest prohibits students and employees as well as members of the public from possessing, distributing, getting or using marijuana on university property and that's due to federal funding requirements,” said Amanda Cullin, interim chief of the Northwest Missouri State University Police Department.
Because federal money flows to college campuses, federal rules, which still outlaw marijuana, remain in effect.
“On a federal level, all marijuana remains illegal, with the federal government classifying marijuana as a schedule one drug," Bruner said. "So Missouri colleges and universities that receive funds from the federal government still remain bound by federal requirements under the Drug Free Schools and Communities Act and the Drug Framework Workforce Place Act.”
Officials at the universities say they are reminding both students and faculty of this federal requirement as possession of marijuana for those 21 and older became legal earlier this month.
“Through our wellness department and (university police), prevention is educating our community on what we can and can't do on campus as well as how to remain inside the law outside of campus,” Cullin said. “We work with Missouri Partners in Prevention for Information that goes across the state to all universities and colleges, as well as with our federal, state and municipal partners within the county, so that we can educate as well as keep everyone safe.”
Missouri Western also is communicating with students and employees on what's available to help individuals cope with marijuana use.
“We continue to provide resources for students and employees who are coping with or experiencing addiction, whether that be drugs, alcohol,” Bruner said. “We have a variety of resources. We have our 'Screen You' program through our counseling center for alcohol and a component for cannabis.”
Officials at both universities said they aren't concerned more issues will arise with marijuana use in the future. However, they emphasized it's important that students understand the universities' drug policies are still in place with Amendment 3.
