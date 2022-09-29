With day-by-day attendance at Hyde Elementary well above the district's target of 90%, up from less than 75% in recent months, school leaders found cause for celebration.

A special event Thursday was organized by the Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph with support from the Missouri Western State University men's basketball team and students of Benton High School, led by the drumline of the Marching Cardinals. Students enjoyed a field day with the Missouri Western and Benton students, in one case learning a style of dance Griffons Head Coach Will Martin learned on a trip with his players to Costa Rica.

