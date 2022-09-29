Students of Hyde Elementary dance during a celebration held on Thursday outside the school with the Missouri Western State University men's basketball team and the drumline of the Marching Cardinals from Benton High School.
With day-by-day attendance at Hyde Elementary well above the district's target of 90%, up from less than 75% in recent months, school leaders found cause for celebration.
A special event Thursday was organized by the Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph with support from the Missouri Western State University men's basketball team and students of Benton High School, led by the drumline of the Marching Cardinals. Students enjoyed a field day with the Missouri Western and Benton students, in one case learning a style of dance Griffons Head Coach Will Martin learned on a trip with his players to Costa Rica.
The school has marked significant progress, as tracked from the December 2021 low point of 74% of students marked as present for 90% or more of their scheduled classroom hours.
"This has been a very complicated task to increase our attendance at this rate," said Principal Jaimee Lawrence. "COVID-19 really took a toll on student attendance here at Hyde. We are committed to seeing our students excel academically, socially and emotionally, so attendance is a focus point this school year."
In the course of its improvement, the school attained a rating of 82% average attendance by May 2022 and recorded 97% single-day attendance on Thursday. As far as any student knew, it would've been an ordinary day — they were not told of the celebration in advance — so the 97% rating may be indicative of sustained progress. An average of 90% of all students will need to attend 90% of their classroom hours across the St. Joseph School District for the 2022-23 goal to be met.
Lyle Leimkuhler, the president-elect of the Kiwanis Club who will lead that group from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30 of next year, said positive reinforcement of the kind featured Thursday at the celebration is key to generating better attendance.
"If by doing what we're doing here today encourages the kids to be more excited about school, to be more involved in school and want to come back to school, then we're hoping to improve that attendance ratio," he said.
Martin said that aside from furthering the district's goal in a way that is considered essential to improving SJSD academics, his team's involvement is indicative of Missouri Western's desire to forge an ever-closer bond with St. Joseph as a whole.
"For us in our program, it's about bringing great faith, love and ownership into everything that we do," he said. "On the court, in the community and in the classroom. So, our lesson is, the first part is showing up: You've got to attend, you've got to show up on a daily basis. And then once you do that consistently, it's about how you're showing up. That's the example we wanted to set today."
