The St. Joseph School District has published test data showing broad setbacks in certain math and science courses, among others, as well as lower student attendance in the COVID-19 era.
The state government authorized local school districts to release Missouri Assessment Program results from spring 2021 on Thursday morning. In a statement, Doug Van Zyl urged the public to view the decreases in the proper context.
"Last year was an extremely challenging year for students, staff and parents," he said. "... Making an apple-to-apple comparison of this year’s data to previous years is not an appropriate use of this data. We will continue to review the data and look for ways to improve what we do and how we support our students, staff and families."
SJSD students experienced an 11.7% drop in scoring “proficient and advanced” on end-of-course Algebra I testing, compared to results from before the pandemic. Overall, 22.1% of St. Joseph students attained that standard, compared to 36.9% statewide. State figures showed an 8.4% decrease in the same time period. This is the most significant decrease published.
Smaller dips are seen in end-of-course Biology assessment scores, at 7.3% down against 2019, and English II, which is also 7.3% down. Improvement in fifth grade science took place, with 32.1% of students scoring "proficient and advanced." Although 38.7% of statewide students scored that amount, that score retreated by 3.8% against 2019, unlike in St. Joseph. Mild decreases are recorded in elementary school math and English-language arts courses.
Assistant Superintendent Marlie Williams said this is likely owed to how overall attendance across the district has fallen to 75%, down from 88% in 2018. That in itself is certainly owed to the effects of the pandemic, she said.
"I think what we can recognize, just on a much broader level, is that COVID has impacted people who are under-resourced more than it has impacted people who have more significant resources," she said. "So, when we look at our schools in St. Joseph, we know that our schools have a higher free and reduced lunch rate; thus, a higher poverty rate ...
"When you're struggling with food security, when you're struggling with financial security and housing security and all of those things into that, that creates additional pressures for kids and families that carries into every facet of your life, including academics and school."
At the end of the day, Williams explained, MAP data is for the district's internal use, and for the public's consideration, so that people can know how their kids are doing. Its value in this sense is established; it is better to know than not to know and not be able to respond.
"These are to be used for internal progress measurements, rather than from school district to school district, because not all districts have the same (assessment) participation rates," she said. "And I do think that is an important thing."
