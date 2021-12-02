The St. Joseph School District has published test data showing broad setbacks in certain math courses, among others, as well as lower student attendance in the COVID-19 era.
The state government authorized local school districts to release Missouri Assessment Program results from spring 2021 on Thursday morning.
While all officials involved have repeatedly urged the public to not directly compare the data to pre-pandemic performance, SJSD students nonetheless experienced an 11.9% drop in scoring “proficient and advanced” on end-of-course Algebra I testing, compared to 2019 results.
Assistant Superintendent Marlie Williams said this is likely owed to how overall attendance across the district has fallen to 75%, down from 88% in 2018.
