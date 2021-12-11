As broad setbacks in the Show-Me State’s standardized test scores have become known, complex visions for the way forward arise from area educators.
Performance drops exceeding 10 percentage points in one St. Joseph School District data set — slightly worse than similar setbacks statewide — are being treated as a ruefully informative telltale of where students stand after COVID-19. This is in light of how the pandemic made normal school operations impossible throughout 2020.
“Absolutely, the districts and researchers feel like we need the data to know where students are statewide,” said Professor Elizabeth Thorne Wallington of Missouri Western State University. “But at the same time, if it’s being used to make teachers and students feel bad about something they have no control over, then it can feel really punitive to them.”
Relying on her long experience as a scholar of K-12 test research at the Missouri Western Department of Education, Thorne Wallington explained how the scores act as a double-edged sword and how it has been that way since the authorization of the No Child Left Behind Act of 2001.
“Because I am in Missouri and I’m from Missouri, that is the state that I’ve looked at most closely,” Thorne Wallington said. “And so, the standardized tests provide us with all of the achievement data that we use in our statistical modeling. My interest is how we can change policies and change stakeholder views in the use of that data to better support students and teachers.”
The Missouri Assessment Program is founded on the principles of that law and governed by federal regulations. Accordingly, the state did not have any choice but to conduct testing. Calls to not do so had no effect on a mandate issued by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, an appointee of President Joe Biden.
“This is not the year for a referendum on assessments, but I am open to conversations on how to make those better,” Cardona said in March, amid his decision to require all states to complete their regular exam schedules on time.
St. Joseph Board of Education member Kenneth Reeder reaffirmed this week that the decision to go ahead with MAP testing, regardless of COVID-19 circumstances, should be seen as undeniably correct. It is better to know, Reeder argued, that you are in the desert and lacking water than to continue to hopelessly chase a mirage that would conceal how our district, like many others, is in a bad spot.
Educators, Reeder said, must know as much as they can about the scale of this problem. If anything, extra testing should take place.
“I just can’t conceive of how someone who is involved in this profession, in education, would ever want it any other way,” he said.
For the Board of Education, there is an argument to respond to the negative MAP outcomes by seizing greater control of the conversation on curriculum. As he has before, Reeder urged the district to immediately re-schedule meetings of its Academics Committee, which has not convened for months.
The district has arranged that to make room for Vision Forward, the name applied to the public engagement process that is meant to involve hundreds of residents in large public meetings on the district’s future. Vision Forward is ultimately guided by Creative Entourage, a St. Louis consultancy group. Although the agenda for the planned meetings, starting in January, is not yet set, topics are to include student performance and the district’s facilities.
“The board must lead on the classroom,” Reeder said. “Sure, sure, let them do their Creative Entourage thing, they can go talk about buildings for 18 months. We are elected for a reason, and we have set that aside.”
Speaking on state policy rather than on what local educators ought to be doing, Thorne Wallington said test data potentially paints the road to a brighter future. Great care is needed to be sure students, staff and families feel supported along the way.
“To me, as a researcher, the data is really helpful,” she said. “It can say students in ‘this district’ had more of a loss in learning than students in ‘that district.’ It gets us a baseline. But the bigger conversation is on how the data has been used historically. We’ve just been through what nobody has ever experienced before, something totally different.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.