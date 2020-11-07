Nearly a fourth of public middle and high school students in the St. Joseph School District’s hybrid program are insufficiently engaging with online education they are assigned to most of the week.
October research relayed by Director of Secondary Education Shannon Nolte indicates that of the students engaged in “hybrid education” — roughly 3 in 4 of the 10,544 enrolled for fall 2020 — less than 80% of those in grades 7 through 12 are effectively engaging with online course work. As “hybrid” students, they attend classes online three days out of the week as part of the district’s COVID-19 containment measures.
For the four middle schools, engagement in October came in at about 77.3%. For high schoolers, it was about 70%.
“The engagement of our middle-school students was one of a few central points in staying with the hybrid schedule at this time,” Nolte explained, going on to tout how hybrid education has reduced district quarantines significantly by reducing the number of people present inside the buildings. Social distancing is thus easier.
Altogether, this means that up to a fourth — in some cases, a third — of hybrid students are deemed insufficiently engaged.
The term “engagement” is assessed on three criteria: number of students using Zoom to join classes remotely; number of students contacted by teachers weekly — usually on Wednesday — to conference on academic progress; and online assignments completed.
These factors, and the aforementioned engagement percentages, don’t apply to the entirely online St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy, in which about 1 in 4 students are enrolled. Nolte said this week he doesn’t have Virtual Academy data available and a request for it remains pending.
The local problem
At the October Board of Education meeting, in response to board members’ concerns about these findings, Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, explained that a lack of “engagement” is not equivalent to a lack of attendance.
“You would hope that they’re engaged if they’re in the classroom,” he said. “But, having had three kids myself ... I can tell you there were some times they were zoned out two or three days a week, depending on what was going on as well.”
Nevertheless, learner engagement is understood to be an important, if not essential, aspect of a given student’s ability to progress academically. The online system creates a unique advantage, district leaders have concluded, in that it is possible to know day by day how much a student is engaging with online materials. By comparison, a student sitting in a classroom may or may not be listening to an in-person lecture, may or may not be taking notes, may or may not be studying at home in addition to doing things like completing homework. Where it was once a guessing game, now there is informative new data.
St. Joseph School District Board President Tami Pasley told her colleagues that she understands the mindset of middle-school-aged children well, having herself taught at that grade level for years. This prompted her to suggest that, like the district’s elementary-school kids, middle-schoolers be converted to a four-days-per-week schedule of in-person education.
“While they’re old enough to be home alone, are they responsible enough to get online and engage?” Pasley said. “And this tells me, ‘Eh, some of them are, some of them may be pushed by parents, but there’s a good chunk of them that aren’t.’”
The board ultimately voted 7-0 to sustain the “two days in school, three days at home” hybrid system through the end of 2020. The board will revisit the matter for classes beginning on Jan. 5, 2021, after winter break. The stated desire for stability is behind the decision to stay the course. Board members have been wary of another schedule shakeup, knowing students and families have had to adjust to different class schedules several times this year already.
The regional situation
Dr. Tracy Hinds, deputy commissioner of learning services for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, said further exploration and research on student engagement will be required. DESE has relaxed its oversight standards of districts like St. Joseph’s so long as it remains evident agencies are providing for their students “to the best of their ability.” SJSD leaders have described such stances as a “giving of grace.”
“I know that there are some situations where our leaders are forming teams to go out into their communities, to call parents, to contact families, to see what additional supports they would need to help students be engaged in the process,” Hinds said. “Because we know how important it is for our students to be consistently engaged in education.”
Dr. John Eplee provides a view of the situation from across the river. A full-time family physician by trade, he also has served for years on the Atchison (Kansas) Public Schools USD 409 board and since 2017 has represented most Sunflower State residents within the News-Press NOW coverage area in the Kansas House of Representatives.
Hybrid education is not the norm in Northeast Kansas, where many districts offer as the alternative to in-person classes an entirely online system most students don’t go for. Eplee has concluded it is not working. Remedial reviews of curriculum have been necessary for periods where students were slotted temporarily into all-online schooling during COVID-19 closure periods. He said he can only guess about where Kansas and Missouri will end up, but he is not optimistic.
“I don’t see any way around it, I really don’t,” he said. “I mean, you can say all the nice, glowing things you want to about online education, it is just not as good as, you know, in-person education, the good ol’ days in the school room ...
“And so I think, yes, I believe that we’ll have to remediate for as long as we have virtual studies. A lot of people have said, ‘Oh this is a great answer (for COVID-19). You know, we’ll let students be virtually educated.’ I don’t see it is a robust model.
“I believe, this is just my own opinion as one school board member, that we’ll see a ripple effect for this for several years to come. I think we will catch up. But I think we will have some catching up to do, because the product of all-virtual education is definitely inferior to in-person education.”
Where we go from here
The St. Joseph School District considers the Virtual Academy a permanent establishment which will remain in active use when COVID-19 has subsided. What was envisioned pre-pandemic as a modest room full of teachers for all grades and subjects has evolved into an establishment taking up most of the former Noyes Elementary School building.
Statewide, there may be cause to believe that all-online students, who made the decision before classes began to commit to remote studies for the whole semester, differ from the majority, who are studying online three days per week because that’s the hand they’ve been dealt.
“We are collecting as much data as we can to help us move forward to identify areas that need additional support,” Hinds said. “To look at ways to ensure that our students are continuing to thrive ... And that is one thing that I would like to mention, that while we know some of these opportunities have not ... students haven’t accessed the information as we would hope. But there are also some students that are definitely thriving using a virtual platform.”
Tama Wagner, director of the Community Alliance of St. Joseph, also is involved in the Facilities Planning Committee and other volunteer work for the St. Joseph School District. She expresses pride in what her four grandchildren in the school district — two at Lafayette High School, one at Bode Middle School, one at Eugene Field Elementary — have been able to do to adapt to the COVID-19 crisis.
Wagner, who champions the Imagine St. Joseph 2040 plan for community growth, regards the situation today as one that could shock local leaders out of what she calls “the hamster wheel” of fixing things that are wrong with the school system only when they break. That also applies to building an education environment in which kids of all kinds will be successful.
“One thing I’ve noticed with the school district is, it’s really important to get involved,” she said. “You can’t just sit back and say this situation will correct itself ... and that’s what I would say to parents. Follow along with what your student is doing. Download the PowerSchool (app), put it on your phone ... whatever you need to do to follow your student along and understand what they’re doing and how to help them.”