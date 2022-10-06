The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce came together with local manufacturing companies to celebrate the seventh annual Manufacturing Day. Students observed different engineers at Van-Am Tool & Engineering.
Students interested in manufacturing got a firsthand look Thursday at what a potential future career might look like.
More than 500 hundred students in the area and from Hillyard Technical Center toured local plants as part of the seventh annual Manufacturing Day. The program is a partnership between the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and local manufacturing companies.
“We've had seven years of bringing students and our local employers together so students can learn about all the different careers that are available and so employers can potentially recruit students to come and work for them after they graduate,” Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing for the Chamber of Commerce, said.
Students were split up into small groups where they visited one of eleven manufacturing companies such as Altec Industries, BlueScope Buildings North America, Van-Am Tool & Engineering, LLC and more.
“Most of the students are from Hillyard Technical Center, but a lot of students are from small schools around St Joseph that go to Hillyard,” Bailey said. “So, we are able to reach a lot of students in Northwest Missouri and through Hillyard with this program.”
Bailey said they have seen great benefits come from Manufacturing Day.
“Every year we have students that say, 'I had no idea that was a job or I didn't know I could do that in St Joe,' so it's been very beneficial for the students as well as for the manufacturers,” Bailey said.
Keith Mills, CEO at Van-Am Tool & Engineering, said Manufacturing Day is a great way to show students what companies like his actually do.
“A big part of what Van-Am does is outreach within the community and engaging with students in schools,” Mills said. “I think it's really important for us to have an interface between industry and academia and help the teachers know and the students know what expectations an employer will have coming out of school. So today was an opportunity to not only show the students but talk with the teachers about what Van-Am does.”
Mills said the day started with a presentation and ended with a tour of the Van-Am facility.
“We went through the facility and we were able to show the different components that we make, whether it's telescopic booms, landing gear, to stringers that go within the aircraft to mailboxes,” Mills said. “We have a diverse host of products that go through all of our different processes, whether it's laser cutting, welding, hand-welding, robotic welding, stamping, engineering, tool design, or CNC machining and now we've added paint and final processing.”
One student said his first experience with Manufacturing Day was fascinating.
“Seeing a real-life shop and what they do, the people that work here, lots of machines that I've never seen or heard of before was definitely very interesting to see,” Zackery Pribble, a student at Lafayette High School, said. “Seeing a real-life work environment, it’s good to get out and see stuff like that.”
Mills emphasized the benefit Manufacturing Day brings to not only the students but the companies as well.
“It helps one get Van-Am's name out and to show them the different products and diversity of products and machining equipment that we have,” Mills said. “It's helped us in recruiting, but also in engaging the students so they have something to take back to the other students and to continue to develop Van-Am as an employer and a name within the community.”
