Students interested in manufacturing got a firsthand look Thursday at what a potential future career might look like. 

More than 500 hundred students in the area and from Hillyard Technical Center toured local plants as part of the seventh annual Manufacturing Day. The program is a partnership between the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and local manufacturing companies.

